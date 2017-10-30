We are an approved national training provider, delivering vocational work-based learning Apprenticeships, based in Pangbourne.

We are looking for a Full-Time experienced Administrator to join our small but very busy team.

The candidate must be self-motivated, willing to learn new skills and meet the following criteria:

• The ability to work in a busy environment

• Current experience of using databases and the MicrosofOfficece suite of programmes

• Be extremely organised and methodical with the ability to multi-task and adhere to tight deadlines.

We offer an excellent salary, holiday and Pension package.

Please email C.V.s to Sally Bridgeman – sbridgeman@tsplearn.co.uk

Deadline date for C.V.s is November 10th