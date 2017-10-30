Art and Photography Technicial

Job Description Post Title: Art and Photography Technician Responsible To: Head of Art/Head of Photography Hours: 25 hours per week, term-time only Role Profile As the Art and Photography Technician, you will play a key role in providing technical support for the delivery of the Art and Photography curriculum. Key Duties and Responsibilities • Preparing materials for lessons, as agreed • Ensuring all equipment is set up ready for the beginning of lessons • Responsible for all tools and equipment, making sure maintenance is undertaken or tools replaced as and when required • Ensuring all classrooms and related areas are clean and tidy • Responsible for ordering materials for both the photography and art departments • Manage the budgets for the above • Assist in preparing classroom and area displays • Clay and glaze preparation and maintenance of the kiln room • Assist in the preparation and organising of art and photography exhibitions • Mounting and displaying work for exhibitions • Ensure the photographic studio is tidy and appropriately stocked at all times • Liaising with maintenance to ensure all equipment and areas are adequately maintained • Carry out and maintain records for any risk assessments required • Assist and support teaching staff in their delivery of practical work and project work • Take responsibility for the safe storage, transit and accessibility of resources, including: - Ensuring that stock levels are maintained and future requirements identified - ensuring the availability of suitable resources - compiling orders and to liaise with suppliers and with the Bursary team as required - Carrying out an annual stock-take of materials equipment - Maintaining the organisation and security of all store cupboards/rooms - Ensuring safe transit of materials and equipment between stores and art/photography rooms • Keeping up to date with current health and safety To ensure the maintenance of a healthy and safe working environment by adheri