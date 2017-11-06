Customer Support and Projects Co-Ordinator

Legal Secretary (full-time) required to work in the property department of Solicitors in central ... [more]
Monday, 06 November 2017
Job Title Adminstration/Customer Support
Henley Information Systems Ltd is an independent consultancy providing expertise and advice to construction industry companies using COINS software.
We are looking for help with the following 2 roles:
Customer Support Liaison
Admin/communications role to look after progress of support tickets (Small)
Projects Coordinator
Monitoring project progress with clients & consultants
The successful candidates will have
• Excellent communication & organisational skills both verbal & written
• High levels of competence in the use of MS Word & Excel
• Experience in the use of Accounting or ERP systems
• Ideally have worked in similar positions before
Both positions offered are part-time over 4-5 days per week. We invite you to visit us at www.hisl.co.uk and send your profile to joinus@hisl.co.uk by 31st October 2017.
Legal Secretary (full-time) required to work in the property department of Solicitors in central ... [more]
The Chiltern Centre is seeking Paid Casual Carer Workers The Chiltern Centre for Disabled Children ... [more]
Nursery Nurses and Room Leaders
St Piran's, Maidenhead seek Room Leaders and Nursery Nurses. Required for January 2018 We are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say