Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Carers - paid casual workers

Job Title Agency PO W07084860 Recruitment

Location LONDON

The Chiltern Centre is seeking

Paid Casual Carer Workers

The Chiltern Centre for Disabled Children and Young People is a thriving community of special people, with great thanks to our staff team and volunteers.

To continue this work we need special individuals to join us on a casual basis.

If you have 6 hours a week or 12 hours a month and you would like to be a part of our team, please call Keith on 01491 575575.

• We want the best for the best •

Jobs

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33