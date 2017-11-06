Legal Secretary (full-time) required to work in the property department of Solicitors in central ... [more]
Monday, 06 November 2017
Job Title Operation Support
Location LONDON
Legal Secretary (full-time) required
High standard of audio typing required, with at least.3 years previous secretarial experience to include drafting,
amending and formatting documents.
Please email your C.V. and covering letter
Legal Secretary (full-time) required to work in the property department of Solicitors in central ... [more]
The Chiltern Centre is seeking Paid Casual Carer Workers The Chiltern Centre for Disabled Children ... [more]
Nursery Nurses and Room Leaders
St Piran's, Maidenhead seek Room Leaders and Nursery Nurses. Required for January 2018 We are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say