Monday, 06 November 2017

Teaching Assistant

Job Title Teaching Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Rupert House School seek a Teaching Assistant.

Wanted for January 2018 (or sooner if possible).

We are looking for one, or possibly two, enthusiastic, qualified (Level 3) and experienced Teaching Assistants to work in EYFS/Key Stage 1. One of these will be a Level 3 qualified EYFS support worker/teaching assistant. Full-time or part-time role considered for the right candidate.

Additional hours before or after school may be available by negotiation.

Rupert House is a high achieving, successful IAPS day school situated in Henley-on-Thames. We educate boys aged 3 – 7 and girls aged 3 – 11. We have small classes, well-motivated pupils
and supportive parents.

Please contact the school secretary Arlette Halfhead 01491 574263 or email office@ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk for an application form and job specification.

Completed applications for this post must be received by 12 noon on Thursday 9th November.
Interviews will be held week commencing 13th November.

Rupert House is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. The appointment is subject to enhanced DBS disclosure. The school is an equal opportunities employer.
(A registered Charity No 309648)

