Legal Secretary (full-time) required to work in the property department of Solicitors in central ... [more]
Monday, 06 November 2017
Job Title Administrator
TSP Learn
We are an approved national training provider, delivering vocational work-based learning Apprenticeships, based in Pangbourne.
We are looking for a full-time experienced Administrator to join our small but very busy team.
The candidate must be self-motivated, willing to learn new skills and meet the following criteria:
• The ability to work in a busy environment
• Current experience of using databases and the Microsoft Office suite of programmes
• Be extremely organised and methodical with the ability to multi-task and adhere to tight deadlines.
We offer an excellent salary, holiday and Pension package.
Please email C.V.s to Sally Bridgeman – sbridgeman@tsplearn.co.uk
Deadline date for C.V.s is November 10th
Legal Secretary (full-time) required to work in the property department of Solicitors in central ... [more]
The Chiltern Centre is seeking Paid Casual Carer Workers The Chiltern Centre for Disabled Children ... [more]
Nursery Nurses and Room Leaders
St Piran's, Maidenhead seek Room Leaders and Nursery Nurses. Required for January 2018 We are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say