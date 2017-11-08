Operational Support Staff

HMP Huntercombe, Oxfordshire

(salary minimum £15,761 - £19,915 However, all roles include additional allowance and unsocial hours) + excellent benefits

Keeping a prison running smoothly and safely takes many things. Good judgement, common sense and responsibility to name a few. Above all, though, it takes teamwork. And as part of our Operational Support team, you’ll be right at the heart of it. We’re currently recruiting for 200 individuals to join us at 15 prisons in London and the South East.

About the role

Working in a busy, professional environment, and operating on a shift-pattern that will include night work, you’ll support the day-to-day running of the establishment. Unlike our prison officers, you won’t have constant, in-depth contact with prisoners themselves. Instead, your role will see you involved in everything from patrol and gate duties to managing deliveries, supervising visitors and monitoring phone calls and CCTV.

What you can expect from us

Like the team you join, from day one we’ll be there to support and guide you. That starts with a comprehensive two-week induction and continues throughout your career with us. We offer a good salary, Civil Service pension, season ticket loan and many other benefits, but perhaps the biggest benefit for some is the opportunity for progression. Many of our prison officers started out with us as operational support staff and now have a direct influence in helping offenders turn their lives around. If that’s the path you’d like to follow, we provide full training and support.

What we'll expect from you

Although there aren’t specific qualifications we’re looking for, we are after people who enjoy teamwork. This is vital, as you’ll be working right at the heart of our workforce and supporting colleagues across the service. You’ll also need to be responsible, have good judgement and a diligent approach to your work. You must also be flexible with the hours you work, as your shift-pattern will include nights and weekends.

How to apply

The application process is quite straightforward. Click on the link below, which will take you to our online application. Once you’ve completed and submitted that, we may ask you in for an interview. Subject to a few basic background checks, we’ll soon be in a position to tell you whether you’ve got the job.

So, if you're looking for an opportunity to be part of a friendly team that has a big influence on the day to day operation of a prison, apply now: https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/407849324;208050755;i