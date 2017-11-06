Art and Photography Technician

Responsible To: Head of Art/Head of Photography

Hours: 25 hours per week, term-time only

As the Art and Photography Technician, you will play a key role in providing technical support for the delivery of the Art and Photography curriculum.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

• Preparing materials for lessons, as agreed

• Ensuring all equipment is set up ready for the beginning of lessons

• Responsible for all tools and equipment, making sure maintenance is undertaken or tools replaced as and when required

• Ensuring all classrooms and related areas are clean and tidy

• Responsible for ordering materials for both the photography and art departments

• Manage the budgets for the above

• Assist in preparing classroom and area displays

• Clay and glaze preparation and maintenance of the kiln room

• Assist in the preparation and organising of art and photography exhibitions

• Mounting and displaying work for exhibitions

• Ensure the photographic studio is tidy and appropriately stocked at all times

• Liaising with maintenance to ensure all equipment and areas are adequately maintained

• Carry out and maintain records for any risk assessments required

• Assist and support teaching staff in their delivery of practical work and project work

Take responsibility for the safe storage, transit and accessibility of resources, including:

- Ensuring that stock levels are maintained and future requirements identified

- ensuring the availability of suitable resources

- compiling orders and to liaise with suppliers and with the Bursary team as required

- Carrying out an annual stock-take of materials equipment

- Maintaining the organisation and security of all store cupboards/rooms

- Ensuring safe transit of materials and equipment between stores and art/photography rooms

• Keeping up to date with current health and safety To ensure the maintenance of a healthy and safe working environment

by adhering to the health and safety guidelines

Assist the Head of Art and Head of Photography by keeping track of the Departmental Budget by:

- Advising on the annual budget request

- Maintaining the department financial records

- Placing orders, checking deliveries and invoices

- Assisting the head of department in compiling the annual budget request

- Researching suppliers for best value

- Placing and keeping records of orders

- Checking deliveries

- Checking and keeping records of invoices

- Liaising with bursary regarding payment of invoices

- Liaising with suppliers

- Keeping an accurate record of Department spending

- Checking Departmental records against Bursar’s Office monthly statement

Skills and Attributes Required

Keen interest in art and photography

Excellent organization, presentation and communication skills, both oral and written

Competent with photoshop and photographic equipment (studio)

Competent with clay and the kiln; screen printing, printmaking and painting

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively with colleagues, pupils and Senior Management

Proven ability to use initiative

Ability to work both individually and as part of team

Ability to work to deadlines

Energetic with a positive attitude

Ability to embrace the ethos of the school



Any other duties as reasonably required by your Head of Department or member of the Senior Management Team.

Outline Salary and Conditions

A competitive starting salary will be offered in accordance with experience and qualifications. Shiplake College has its own salary structure

A pension scheme is available

Free lunch and evening meal when you are working

Use of the College gym

Use of the open air swimming pool (seasonal use)

Shiplake College complies with standard employment legislation with regard to retirement

