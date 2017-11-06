Monday, 06 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Art and Photography Technician

Job Title Art and Photography Technicial

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Art and Photography Technician

Responsible To: Head of Art/Head of Photography

Hours: 25 hours per week, term-time only

As the Art and Photography Technician, you will play a key role in providing technical support for the delivery of the Art and Photography curriculum.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

• Preparing materials for lessons, as agreed

• Ensuring all equipment is set up ready for the beginning of lessons

• Responsible for all tools and equipment, making sure maintenance is undertaken or tools replaced as and when required

• Ensuring all classrooms and related areas are clean and tidy

• Responsible for ordering materials for both the photography and art departments

• Manage the budgets for the above

• Assist in preparing classroom and area displays

• Clay and glaze preparation and maintenance of the kiln room

• Assist in the preparation and organising of art and photography exhibitions

• Mounting and displaying work for exhibitions

• Ensure the photographic studio is tidy and appropriately stocked at all times

• Liaising with maintenance to ensure all equipment and areas are adequately maintained

• Carry out and maintain records for any risk assessments required

• Assist and support teaching staff in their delivery of practical work and project work

Take responsibility for the safe storage, transit and accessibility of resources, including:

- Ensuring that stock levels are maintained and future requirements identified

- ensuring the availability of suitable resources

- compiling orders and to liaise with suppliers and with the Bursary team as required

- Carrying out an annual stock-take of materials equipment

- Maintaining the organisation and security of all store cupboards/rooms

- Ensuring safe transit of materials and equipment between stores and art/photography rooms

• Keeping up to date with current health and safety To ensure the maintenance of a healthy and safe working environment

by adhering to the health and safety guidelines
Assist the Head of Art and Head of Photography by keeping track of the Departmental Budget by:
-          Advising on the annual budget request

-          Maintaining the department financial records

-          Placing orders, checking deliveries and invoices

-          Assisting the head of department in compiling the annual budget request

-          Researching suppliers for best value

-          Placing and keeping records of orders

-          Checking deliveries

-          Checking and keeping records of invoices

-          Liaising with bursary regarding payment of invoices

-          Liaising with suppliers

-          Keeping an accurate record of Department spending

-          Checking Departmental records against Bursar’s Office monthly statement

 

Skills and Attributes Required

Keen interest in art and photography
Excellent organization, presentation and communication skills, both oral and written
Competent with photoshop and photographic equipment (studio)
Competent with clay and the kiln; screen printing, printmaking and painting
Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively with colleagues, pupils and Senior Management
Proven ability to use initiative
Ability to work both individually and as part of team
Ability to work to deadlines
Energetic with a positive attitude
Ability to embrace the ethos of the school
 

Any other duties as reasonably required by your Head of Department or member of the Senior Management Team.

Outline Salary and Conditions

A competitive starting salary will be offered in accordance with experience and qualifications. Shiplake College has its own salary structure
A pension scheme is available
Free lunch and evening meal when you are working
Use of the College gym
Use of the open air swimming pool (seasonal use)
Shiplake College complies with standard employment legislation with regard to retirement
 

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with the Disclosure and Baring Service. Shiplake College is an equal opportunities employer.

 

Jobs

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33