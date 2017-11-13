Customer Support Liaison and Projects Co-Ordinator
Monday, 13 November 2017
Henley Information Systems Ltd is an independent consultancy providing expertise and advice to construction industry companies using COINS software.
We are looking for help with the following 2 roles:
Customer Support Liaison:
Admin/communications role to look after progress of support tickets
Projects Coordinator:
Monitoring project progress with clients & consultants
The successful candidates will have
• Excellent communication & organisational skills both verbal & written
• High levels of competence in the use of MS Word & Excel
• Experience in the use of Accounting or ERP systems
• Ideally have worked in similar positions before
Both positions offered are part-time over 4-5 days per week. We invite you to visit us at www.hisl.co.uk and send your profile to joinus@hisl.co.uk by 24th November 2017.
