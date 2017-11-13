Monday, 13 November 2017

Customer Support Liaison and Projects Co-Ordinator

Job Title Adminstration/Customer Support

Henley Information Systems Ltd is an independent consultancy providing expertise and advice to construction industry companies using COINS software.

We are looking for help with the following 2 roles:

Customer Support Liaison:

Admin/communications role to look after progress of support tickets 

Projects Coordinator:

Monitoring project progress with clients & consultants

The successful candidates will have

• Excellent communication & organisational skills both verbal & written

• High levels of competence in the use of MS Word & Excel

• Experience in the use of Accounting or ERP systems

• Ideally have worked in similar positions before

Both positions offered are part-time over 4-5 days per week. We invite you to visit us at www.hisl.co.uk and send your profile to joinus@hisl.co.uk by 24th November 2017.

