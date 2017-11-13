Room Leaders & Nursery Nurses

Room leaders and nursery nurses required for January 2018.

We are seeking Room Leaders and Nursery Nurses who are creative and enthusiastic to work within our Nursery Department, supporting teachers and children from rising 3 to 4 years. You will join a team of inspiring colleagues within this busy and successful independent school.

Room Leader - NVQ Level 3+

To work Monday, Wednesday & Thursday with our older nursery children. This is initially a temporary position, with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future, term-time only.

Room Leader - NVQ Level 3+

To work 2 or 3 days per week. Either a Wednesday& Friday or Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday. This is initially a temporary position, with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future, term-time only.

Nursery Nurse - NVQ Level 3

To work with our older nursery children during term-time and children between 3 and 7 during the holidays. This is a full-time, temporary position, with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future.

Afternoon Nursery Assistant - NVQ Level 3

To work with our younger nursery children. 11:45 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday, term-time only. There will also be occasions when you will be required to work in our extended day provision until 6:00 pm. This is a temporary position with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future.

Nursery Assistant

To work with our younger nursery children 8:15 am to 1:30 pm, Monday to Friday, term-time only. This is a temporary position with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future.

An application form and details can be obtained from our website www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to Mrs. Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA, at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: 1 pm 16th November 2017

Interviews week commencing 20th November 2017

St Piran's is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff to share this commitment.

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ

Telephone: 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk

IAPS Independent School

St Piran's is a registered charity number 309094