Room Leaders & Nursery Nurses

Monday, 13 November 2017
Job Title Agency PO W07084860 Recruitment
Location LONDON
Room leaders and nursery nurses required for January 2018.
We are seeking Room Leaders and Nursery Nurses who are creative and enthusiastic to
Room Leader - NVQ Level 3+
To work Monday, Wednesday & Thursday with our older nursery children. This is initially a temporary position, with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future, term-time only.
Room Leader - NVQ Level 3+
To work 2 or 3 days per week. Either a Wednesday& Friday or Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday. This is initially a temporary position, with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future, term-time only.
Nursery Nurse - NVQ Level 3
To work with our older nursery children during term-time and children between 3 and 7 during the holidays. This is a full-time, temporary position, with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future.
Afternoon Nursery Assistant - NVQ Level 3
To work with our younger nursery children. 11:45 am to 4:00 pm, Monday
Nursery Assistant
To work with our younger nursery children 8:15 am to 1:30 pm, Monday
An application form and details can be obtained from our website www.stpirans.co.uk
Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to
Closing date: 1 pm 16th November 2017
Interviews week commencing 20th November 2017
St Piran's is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff to share this commitment.
Telephone: 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk
IAPS Independent School
St Piran's is a registered charity number 309094
