Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Room Leaders & Nursery Nurses

Job Title Agency PO W07084860 Recruitment

Location LONDON

Room leaders and nursery nurses required for January 2018.

We are seeking Room Leaders and Nursery Nurses who are creative and enthusiastic to work within our Nursery Department, supporting teachers and children from rising 3 to 4 years. You will join a team of inspiring colleagues within this busy and successful independent school.

Room Leader - NVQ Level 3+

To work Monday, Wednesday & Thursday with our older nursery children. This is initially a temporary position, with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future, term-time only.

Room Leader - NVQ Level 3+

To work 2 or 3 days per week. Either a Wednesday& Friday or Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday. This is initially a temporary position, with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future, term-time only.

Nursery Nurse - NVQ Level 3

To work with our older nursery children during term-time and children between 3 and 7 during the holidays. This is a full-time, temporary position, with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future.

Afternoon Nursery Assistant - NVQ Level 3

To work with our younger nursery children. 11:45 am to 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday, term-time only. There will also be occasions when you will be required to work in our extended day provision until 6:00 pm. This is a temporary position with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future.

Nursery Assistant

To work with our younger nursery children 8:15 am to 1:30 pm, Monday to Friday, term-time only. This is a temporary position with the possibility of a permanent contract in the future.

An application form and details can be obtained from our website www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to Mrs. Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA, at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: 1 pm 16th November 2017

Interviews week commencing 20th November 2017

St Piran's is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff to share this commitment.

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ 
Telephone: 01628 594304  headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk 
IAPS Independent School   

St Piran's is a registered charity number 309094

Jobs

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33