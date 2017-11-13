Customer Support Liaison and Projects Co-Ordinator
Henley Information Systems Ltd is an independent consultancy providing expertise and advice to ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
Job Title Clerk to Parish Council
CLERK TO STOKE ROW PARISH COUNCIL
Part-time 4hrs per week
We seek a highly motivated & organised person for the post of Clerk.
Responsibilities include acting as legal & financial officer of the Parish Council, managing evening meetings (6 per year) dealing with correspondence, making payments & completing accounts etc.
Efficient IT Skills are essential and an ability to work as part of a team with the councillors is required.
Attendance at evening meetings essential. Please send an email for further information to claire.dunk@talktalk.net
Customer Support Liaison and Projects Co-Ordinator
Henley Information Systems Ltd is an independent consultancy providing expertise and advice to ... [more]
Room leaders and nursery nurses required for January 2018. We are seeking Room Leaders and Nursery ... [more]
CLERK TO STOKE ROW PARISH COUNCIL Part-time 4hrs per week We seek a highly motivated & organised ... [more]
POLL: Have your say