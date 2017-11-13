Clerk to Parish Council

CLERK TO STOKE ROW PARISH COUNCIL

Part-time 4hrs per week

We seek a highly motivated & organised person for the post of Clerk.

Responsibilities include acting as legal & financial officer of the Parish Council, managing evening meetings (6 per year) dealing with correspondence, making payments & completing accounts etc.

Efficient IT Skills are essential and an ability to work as part of a team with the councillors is required.

Attendance at evening meetings essential. Please send an email for further information to claire.dunk@talktalk.net