Monday, 13 November 2017

Receptionist / Administrator

Job Title Administration

Location Marlow Bottom

The Abbey Clinic Bisham Abbey, Marlow, seeks two part-time receptionist/administrators

Required at busy Sports Injury Clinic.

Friendly, pleasant working environment.

Days can range from 2 to 5 days per week, Mon - Fri.

Hours can range from 14.5 to 30 hours per week.

Some 7:30am starts, some 8:30pm finishes.

Must have a good phone manner, be able to deal with customers face to face and work within a team.

Send C.V.’s + covering letter to: Tim Coombes, The Abbey Clinic, Bisham Abbey, Marlow, Bucks SL71RR

or tim@theabbeyclinic.co.uk

