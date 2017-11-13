Receptionist / Administrator

Customer Support Liaison and Projects Co-Ordinator
Monday, 13 November 2017
Job Title Administration
Location Marlow Bottom
The Abbey Clinic Bisham Abbey, Marlow, seeks two part-time receptionist/administrators
Required at busy Sports Injury Clinic.
Friendly, pleasant working environment.
Days can range from 2 to 5 days per week, Mon - Fri.
Hours can range from 14.5 to 30 hours per week.
Some
Must have a good phone manner, be able to deal with customers face to face and work within a team.
Send C.V.’s + covering letter
or tim@theabbeyclinic.co.uk
