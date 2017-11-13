Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quality Control Assistant

Job Title Quality Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.

As Bremont continues to go through an exciting period of growth, we are looking for a Quality Control Assistant to join our expanding Quality Control Department in Henley-On-Thames.

Key responsibilities include visually checking incoming components and carrying out quality control on all completed watches to the highest standards.

We are looking for passionate, self-motivated people with good levels of concentration and attention to detail.

To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com

Jobs

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33