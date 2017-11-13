Plumbing & Heating Engineer

We are expanding and looking for a brilliant Gas Safe qualified engineer to become a part of our business on a full-time basis.

Hoopla is an ambitious plumbing and heating business based in Henley-on-Thames. Due to expansion, we are looking to recruit an experienced Heating Engineer to work on the repair, servicing, testing, installation and diagnostics of heating systems and boiler faults. You must have an excellent understanding of heating installations and be confident in all aspects of the above as well as general plumbing work.

General Duties: You will be carrying out domestic heating repairs, diagnostics, servicing and installations in prime residential premises dealing with respected customers that have been recommended to us or using us after a great prior experience. This is quality work for high calibre tradespersons. All our work is based within the Berkshire and Oxfordshire area. Some plumbing work will also be required.

Requirements:

• Fully qualified Heating Engineer

• Relevant trade qualifications

• Equivalent of four years relevant work experience

• Experience working within high end private domestic dwellings

• Maintenance/Repair/Fault Finding Experience

• Breakdown Experience is Essential

• Full Boiler Installations

• Experience Surveying & Pricing work

• Must be a competent Plumber

• Must work on a range of boilers

• Motivated working with excellent customer service skills

In return for your skills and experience, you will receive:

• High earnings

• Corporate uniform

• Van

Job Type: Full-time Salary: OTE - £32,000.00 to £38,000.00 /year (dependant on experience)

Contact Nicky on 01491 520226 or by email info@hooplapropertyservices.com