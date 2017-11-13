Geography & History Teacher

Sir William Borlase's Grammar School, Marlow, seek a teacher of Geography and History.

Part time • Required for January 2018

We are currently seeking a part-time teacher of Geography and History to teach largely KS3 or KS4/5 for a suitable candidate in one of the subjects. Geography and History are both very successful and popular departments with creative teachers generating exciting teaching and learning experiences for the students.

For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies or email asummerfield@swbgs.com for

more information.

Applications submitted via email should be sent to Mrs Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com

Closing date: 9am , Monday 20 November 2017

Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any successful applicant will be required to undertake an Enhanced Disclosure check by the Disclosure and Barring Service along with other relevant employment checks.

www.swbgs.com

West Street, Marlow, SL7 2BR

Telephone: 01628 816500