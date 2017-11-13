Geography & History Teacher

Customer Support Liaison and Projects Co-Ordinator
Monday, 13 November 2017
Job Title Teacher
Location READING
Sir William Borlase's Grammar School, Marlow, seek a teacher of Geography and History.
We are currently seeking a part-time teacher of Geography and History to teach largely KS3 or KS4/5 for a suitable candidate in one of the subjects. Geography and History are both very successful and popular departments with creative teachers generating exciting teaching and learning experiences for the students.
For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies or email asummerfield@swbgs.com for
more information.
Applications submitted via email should be sent to Mrs Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com
Closing date:
Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any successful applicant will be required to undertake an Enhanced Disclosure check by the Disclosure and Barring Service along with other relevant employment checks.
West Street, Marlow, SL7 2BR
Telephone: 01628 816500
Headmaster:
