Watch Assembler

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Full-time, permanent Watch Assemblers are required to join our expanding Watch Assembly team, based in the town.

Key responsibilities include transforming a kit of components into a functional and accurate mechanical timepiece, with the highest attention to detail.

The ideal candidate would have an engineering background, with experience in assembly or fitting, although full training will be given.



This is a challenging but rewarding role, with potential for progression.

To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com