Class Teacher

Job Title Education

Location MAIDENHEAD

Bishopswood School, a small successful special school for pupils 2 – 16 years with severe or profound
learning difficulties, ASD and complex learning difficulties seeks to fill the following role. The school is on a split site
and has an inclusive ethos. It is situated close to Reading.

Part-time class teacher required to work at our primary (0.4) and secondary (0.2) departments from January 2018.

We are looking for a caring, enthusiastic and energetic individual and are keen to hear from teachers in Early Years, Primary or Secondary mainstream who are looking to move into special educational needs, as well as those currently working in special schools.

Salary: TMS/UPS, dependent upon experience, plus 1 SEN point (£2,106).

To find out more, please contact the school for an information pack.
Telephone: 0118 972 4311 or email: office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk
Website: www.bishopswoodschool.co.uk

School address is Grove Road, Sonning Common, RG4 9RH.

Deadline for applications: Friday 1st December

Interviews to be held: Wednesday 6th December

Oxfordshire County Council is an equal opportunities employer. The school is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers share this commitment.

