Monday, 13 November 2017

Case Preparation Technician

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer in Henley-on-Thames.

As Bremont continues to go through an exciting period of growth, we are looking for a Case Preparation Technician to join our expanding team in Henley-On-Thames.

Key responsibilities include disassembling watch cases and bracelets for refinishing, fitting new seals, pushers, crowns and glasses, ensuring water resistance of the case and assembling cases and bracelets after refinishing.

We are looking for a self-motivated, well-organised individual with good concentration, strong attention to detail and a passion for horology.

To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com

