Customer Support Liaison and Projects Co-Ordinator
Henley Information Systems Ltd is an independent consultancy providing expertise and advice to ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
Job Title Case Preparation Technician
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer in Henley-on-Thames.
As Bremont continues to go through an exciting period of growth, we are looking for a Case Preparation Technician to join our expanding team in Henley-On-Thames.
Key responsibilities include disassembling watch cases and bracelets for refinishing, fitting new seals, pushers, crowns and glasses, ensuring water resistance of the case and assembling cases and bracelets after refinishing.
We are looking for a self-motivated, well-organised individual with good concentration, strong attention to detail and a passion for horology.
To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com
Customer Support Liaison and Projects Co-Ordinator
Henley Information Systems Ltd is an independent consultancy providing expertise and advice to ... [more]
Room leaders and nursery nurses required for January 2018. We are seeking Room Leaders and Nursery ... [more]
CLERK TO STOKE ROW PARISH COUNCIL Part-time 4hrs per week We seek a highly motivated & organised ... [more]
POLL: Have your say