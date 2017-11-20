Badgemore Primary School, Henley-on-Thames, seek an enthusiastic and committed caretaker.

Salary: OCC G4 Scale £15,807 to £16,491 pro rata.

Hours: 25 Hours per week term time; restricted hours during holiday periods.

We are looking for a committed individual with a positive and flexible work ethic to become the permanent caretaker of our vibrant school to start in January 2018.

Duties will include, but are not limited to:

• General maintenance and DIY;

• Cleaning;

• Responsibilities and duties related to Health and Safety;

• Site security.

• Light gardening

• Occasional additional hours required for site opening/closing for lettings and school maintenance activities.

Badgemore Primary School is a small, friendly school in the heart of Henley-on-Thames, set in beautiful grounds.

We can offer you a competitive rate of pay and the opportunity to be part of an enthusiastic team which is dedicated to enabling its pupils to grow and develop in a stimulating, aspirational environment.

The hours of work are negotiable but likely to be Monday to Friday 07:00– 08:00 a.m. and 15:00 – 19:00 p.m.

Due to this post having access to children candidates will be required to undertake an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check.

Closing date for applications is 1st December and interviews will take place on 7th December.

An information pack containing a full job description, personal specification and application form can be obtained from Steve Dingle on 01491 575665