Short Breaks Lead to run our after school and holiday clubs.

Bishopswood School in Sonning Common near Reading is a small and successful special school for pupils with a wide range of disabilities of which an increasing number are on the autistic spectrum.

We are looking for a motivated and creative individual to lead and co-ordinate our After School and Holiday Clubs for the benefit of our children and young people. This is an exciting opportunity for an applicant who has experience of working with children and/or young people with special needs and who has a proven record of managing a team of people and a budget.

21 hours a week throughout the year.

Actual salary: £18,622.46 (Full-time equivalent: £32,486)

For further details or to arrange a visit to the school and discuss the role, please email office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk or telephone on 0118 972 4311.

Please apply by completing an application and submitting it to office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk

Deadline for applications: Friday 1st December;

Interviews: Wednesday 6th December

Oxfordshire County Council is an equal opportunities employer. The school is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people.

BISHOPSWOOD SCHOOL

Grove Road, Sonning Common, Reading RG4 9RH

website: www.bishopswoodschool.co.uk