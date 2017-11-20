Badgemore Primary School, Henley-on-Thames, seek an enthusiastic and committed caretaker. Salary: ... [more]
Tuesday, 21 November 2017
Job Title Short Break Lead
Location READING
Short Breaks Lead to run
Bishopswood School in Sonning Common near Reading is a small and successful special school for pupils with a wide range of disabilities of which an increasing number are on the autistic spectrum.
We are looking for a motivated and creative individual to lead and
21 hours a week throughout the year.
Actual salary: £18,622.46 (Full-time equivalent: £32,486)
For further details or to arrange a visit to the school and discuss the role, please email office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk or telephone on 0118 972 4311.
Please apply by completing an application and submitting it to office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk
Deadline for applications: Friday 1st December;
Interviews: Wednesday 6th December
Oxfordshire County Council is an equal opportunities employer. The school is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people.
BISHOPSWOOD SCHOOL
Grove Road, Sonning Common, Reading RG4 9RH
website: www.bishopswoodschool.co.uk
