Mechanical Inspector

Job Title Mechanical Inspector

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

As Bremont continues to go through an exciting period of growth, we are looking for a Mechanical Inspector to join our expanding team in Ruscombe.

You will support the manufacturing department with first off inspection, stage inspection, in manufacture inspection and final inspection and work closely with sub-contractors to understand the progress of parts, any quality issues and return delivery expectations.

We are looking for an organized and analytical person with at least 3 years of machine shop experience in an inspection department and who is mechanically trained at apprenticeship level or time served.

To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com

