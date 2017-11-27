School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator
Monday, 27 November 2017
Job Title School Accountant and Human Resource Administrator
Location MAIDENHEAD
£40,000 – £45,000 pa • Full-time • Permanent
St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4, and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station, the School is an easy commute from the surrounding area.
St Piran’s is seeking a dynamic and highly-motivated qualified accountant who enjoys a varied
As a qualified accountant, the post holder will be responsible for managing the School’s Finance and Accounting function. With excellent interpersonal skills, they will also deliver HR administrative support and will hold a leading management role within a professional and hard-working team.
If you are interested in applying for this position, a full job description and application form is available at www.stpirans.co.uk
Please send a covering letter and completed application form to the Bursar’s Assistant at the address below or by email to c.benn@stpirans.co.uk
Closing date:
St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment.
All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.
St Piran’s,
• c.benn@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk IAPS Independent School •
Co-educational Day School
• 400+ Pupils St. Piran’s is a registered Charity No. 309094
