Office Administrator / Executive Assistant

Job Title Office Administrator

Location Henley on Thames

Office Administrator/Executive Assistant - Energy/Utilities Management

Full-Time (8hrs/day, 5 days/week) - competitive salary

Argent Partnership is a rapidly-expanding energy and utilities company based in Watlington, serving clients in London, the East and South.

To find out more or apply along with your updated C.V., contact office@argentpartnership.com

