Teaching Assistant

31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience)

We are seeking an energetic, enthusiastic, caring and approachable person to join our team. Previous experience of working with children would be desirable.

Closing date: 8th December 2017. However, applications may be considered upon receipt.

Interviews will take place during the week commencing 11th December 2017.

This post will commence on 6th January 2017.

Please contact the school office to arrange a visit, job specification, further information or an application form. Nettlebed Community School is committed to safeguarding and the welfare of its pupils.

An enhanced DBS disclosure will be required.

Office.2504@nettlebed.oxon.sch.uk

Nettlebed Community School, High Street, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 5DA

Tel. 01491 641328