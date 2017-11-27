Secretary / Receptionist / Administrator

Mill Stream Surgery, Benson, seek a Secretary/Receptionist/ Accounts Administrator

• 30 hours per week • (job share also considered for the right candidates)

Fantastic opportunity to join an outstanding surgery with a lovely team. Applicants must have excellent customer service skills, be computer literate and have experience of working in a team. This role is varied and would be ideal for anyone wanting to get into the NHS or already works for the NHS looking for a new role.

Closing date 28th November 2017

For details and an application form see www.millstreamsurgery.nhs.uk