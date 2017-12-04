Administration Assistant

Office Manager Part-time hours. Based in an office in Nuffield. Must have experience on Sage, Excel ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
Job Title Administrator
Location Henley on Thames
Involves working in our accounts department and also processing renewals.
We are looking for someone reliable, bubbly and methodical, a love of sports cars would be helpful.
Please send C.V. to Ann Manning, Managing Director, ManningUK, 73A Reading Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1AX or call Ann on 01491 578759 ext: 201
Website: manninguk.com
