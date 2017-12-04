Monday, 04 December 2017

Administration Assistant

Job Title Administrator

Location Henley on Thames

Part time vacancy and a very varied role.

Involves working in our accounts department and also processing renewals.

We are looking for someone reliable, bubbly and methodical, a love of sports cars would be helpful.

Please send C.V. to Ann Manning, Managing Director, ManningUK, 73A Reading Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1AX or call Ann on 01491 578759 ext: 201

Website: manninguk.com

