Recruitment, HR and Payroll Administrator

Full Time, Permanent.

Salary up to £30k

Are you an experienced Recruitment, Payroll and HR Administrator, seeking a new role in a dynamic fast growing and friendly Company?

In this stand-alone position, we are looking for someone to take charge of all our Recruitment and Payroll administration and provide timely management information and administrative support to our busy teams.

Efficient, pragmatic, professional and diligent, you will play a key role co-ordinating all our people related administration and ensuring our outsourced payroll has accurate data on time and the Company maintains excellent records.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone that can work independently to support our busy Line Managers. The role will hold responsibility for all the Recruitment, Payroll and related HR administration whilst working closely with an outsourced provider who manages all Employee Relations and Operational HR advice and strategic HR matters for the Company.

You will report directly to the CEO so will need to be self-motivated, highly organised and able to prioritise and anticipate demands. Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.

To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to katymcminn@amelore.com