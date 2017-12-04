Recruitment, HR and Payroll Administrator

Office Manager Part-time hours. Based in an office in Nuffield. Must have experience on Sage, Excel ... [more]
Job Title HR and Payroll
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Full Time, Permanent.
Salary up to £30k
Are you an experienced Recruitment, Payroll and HR Administrator, seeking a new role in a dynamic fast growing and friendly Company?
In this stand-alone position, we are looking for someone to take charge of all our Recruitment and Payroll administration and provide timely management information and administrative support to our busy teams.
Efficient, pragmatic, professional and diligent, you will play a key role
This is a fantastic opportunity for someone that can work independently to support our busy Line Managers. The role will hold responsibility for all the Recruitment, Payroll and related HR administration whilst working closely with an outsourced provider who manages all Employee Relations and Operational HR advice and strategic HR matters for the Company.
You will report directly to the CEO so will need to be self-motivated, highly organised and able to prioritise and anticipate demands. Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames.
To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to katymcminn@amelore.com
