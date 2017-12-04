Office Manager Part-time hours. Based in an office in Nuffield. Must have experience on Sage, Excel ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
Job Title Account Executive
Location Henley on Thames
Do you have a love of sports cars and the finer things in life?
Join our busy team in this varied role insurance role based in Henley (1 minutes from Henley Station).
Do you have a good customer service background with excellent sales and administration skills if so please forward your C.V. to Ann Manning or call Ann Manning on 01491 578759
Website: manninguk.com
