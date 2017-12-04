Monday, 04 December 2017

Account Executive

Job Title Account Executive

Location Henley on Thames

Do you have a love of sports cars and the finer things in life?

Join our busy team in this varied role insurance role based in Henley (1 minutes from Henley Station).

Do you have a good customer service background with excellent sales and administration skills if so please forward your C.V. to Ann Manning or call Ann Manning on 01491 578759

Website: manninguk.com

