Monday, 04 December 2017
Job Title Education
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Key Stage 4 Learning Mentor
Actual Salary £15,702 to £17,638 per annum dependent on experience.
39 weeks per annum (term time only, plus one week) 37 hours per week
Starting January 2018
We are looking to appoint a Learning Mentor to join a small team to provide support for pupils in Key Stage 4.
Your duties will be wide-ranging, primarily focusing on helping pupils to develop study skills, improve time management and achieve their full potential. As an Investor in
For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies or email asummerfield@swbgs.com for more information.
Applications submitted via email should be sent to Mrs Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com
Closing date:
Sir William Borlase's Grammar School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any successful applicant will be required to undertake an Enhanced Disclosure check by the Disclosure and Barring Service along with other relevant employment checks.
