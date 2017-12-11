Reception Teacher required full-time (Maternity Cover).

The Oratory Preparatory School is an independent Roman Catholic day and boarding school for boys and girls from 3 to 13. We require a fully qualified teacher with Early Years’ experience to take responsibility for teaching the Reception class of up to 18 children. The candidate must have experience teaching the Early Years Foundation Stage and have the ability to work as a supportive member of a team.

The main duties include:

- Record observations and summarize the children’s achievements in their Online Learning Journeys and EYFSP.

- Daily planning to which provides provision and organization of a variety of learning experiences that meet the needs of the children.

- Focus on optimum child development and preparation for a successful transition to KS1.

- General Teaching and Other Responsibilities such as playground duties, weekly meetings, parent evenings and writing reports.

We offer competitive rates of pay.

Meals provided and a great location in which to work with ample parking.

For more information, a copy of the job description can be found http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

Please contact us for an application form tel 01491 683600 t.barnsley@oratory.co.uk

Closing date for applications 16th December 2017

Interviews will take place in the week beginning 7th January