Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Recruitment, Payroll and HR Administrator

Job Title HR and Payroll

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Recruitment, Payroll and HR Administrator

Full-time, Permanent Salary up to £30k

Are you an experienced Recruitment, Payroll & HR Administrator, seeking a new role in a dynamic fast growing and friendly Company?

In this stand-alone position we are looking for someone to take charge of all our Recruitment and Payroll administration and provide timely management information and administrative support to our busy teams.

Efficient, pragmatic, professional and diligent, you will play a key role co-ordinating all our people related administration and ensuring our outsourced payroll has accurate data on time and the Company maintains excellent records.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone that can work independently to support our busy Line Managers. The role will hold responsibility for all the Recruitment, Payroll & related HR administration whilst working closely with an outsourced provider who manage all Employee Relations and Operational HR advice and strategic HR matters for the Company.

You will report directly to the CEO so will need to be self-motivated, highly organised and able to prioritise and anticipate demands.

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to katymcminn@amelore.com

Jobs

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33