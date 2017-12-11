Monday, 11 December 2017

Logistics Coordinator

Job Title Logistics Coordinator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Award-winning manual handling specialists Pristine Condition are seeking a full-time, permanent Logistics Coordinator to join a rapidly expanding business as a result of our continued success.

Candidates will require the following skills:

• Excellent prioritisation, planning, and organisational abilities

• Strong communication skills

• Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Outlook and Excel

Please send C.V. to emily@pristinecondition.com

