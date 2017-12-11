Boarding House Matron

Monday to Thursday 5:30pm - 9:30pm , term time only.

We are seeking to recruit an evening Matron to join the boarding staff of this leading independent School for boys.

The role would entail assisting the boarding staff in looking after the boys who are aged from 9 – 13yrs, and to help enhance a warm homely environment. The role would also have responsibility for medical care and monitoring cleanliness and hygiene.

Candidates should submit a letter to the Headmaster, together with a completed application form.

A full job description and application form can be found on the website www.moulsford.com or via the School Office email: pa.registrar@moulsford.com

Tel: 01491 651438

Closing date: 22nd December 2017.

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening, including submission of an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate.

Registered Charity No 309643.

MOULSFORD PREP SCHOOL

MOULSFORD-ON-THAMES, OXON OX10 9HR