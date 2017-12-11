Reception Teacher required full-time (Maternity Cover). The Oratory Preparatory School is an ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
Job Title Construction
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Joinery/Production Manager
Full-time position, required for a busy joinery shop/ window company in Henley-on-Thames.
Candidate must have reasonable knowledge of joinery, organisational and management skills and be comfortable visiting customers and pricing for their requirements.
Salary starting at £36,000.00 pa (dependant on experience) including vehicle & pension.
Bonus incentive scheme may be available for the right candidate.
Please send your C.V. and a short paragraph about yourself and what you can bring to the company to: info@henleyjoinery.co.uk
Recruitment, Payroll and HR Administrator
