Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Joinery / Production Manager

Job Title Construction

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Joinery/Production Manager

Full-time position, required for a busy joinery shop/ window company in Henley-on-Thames.

Candidate must have reasonable knowledge of joinery, organisational and management skills and be comfortable visiting customers and pricing for their requirements.

Salary starting at £36,000.00 pa (dependant on experience) including vehicle & pension.

Bonus incentive scheme may be available for the right candidate.

Please send your C.V. and a short paragraph about yourself and what you can bring to the company to:  info@henleyjoinery.co.uk

Jobs

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33