Marketing and PR Manager

Salary circa £30K

Full-time (30 days holiday)

To start as soon as possible.

This is a superb opportunity for a dynamic and forward-thinking Marketing and PR Manager to promote a very successful and oversubscribed school, with a distinct ethos and culture, in a competitive UK and international market place .

This is a new position, as such the successful candidate will have the opportunity to develop their role and implement their own ideas. Duties will primarily cover strategy, communications, marketing, PR and event management.

Applicants must have 2-3 years’ experience in Marketing and PR and have outstanding interpersonal skills.

Informal pre-application discussions welcome; please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405218.

Closing Date: Friday 15 December, 10.00am

Interviews: W/C Monday 18 December

For further details and an application form go to www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be prepared to undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and the DBS. The school is an equal opportunities employer.