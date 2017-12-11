Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Marketing and PR Manager

Job Title Education

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Marketing and PR Manager

Salary circa £30K
Full-time (30 days holiday)
To start as soon as possible.

This is a superb opportunity for a dynamic and forward-thinking Marketing and PR Manager to promote a very successful and oversubscribed school, with a distinct ethos and culture, in a competitive UK and international market place.

This is a new position, as such the successful candidate will have the opportunity to develop their role and implement their own ideas. Duties will primarily cover strategy, communications, marketing, PR and event management.
Applicants must have 2-3 years’ experience in Marketing and PR and have outstanding interpersonal skills.

Informal pre-application discussions welcome; please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405218.

Closing Date: Friday 15 December, 10.00am
Interviews: W/C Monday 18 December
For further details and an application form go to www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be prepared to undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and the DBS. The school is an equal opportunities employer.

Jobs

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33