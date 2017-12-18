Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse
Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse Wood Lane Dentistry • Sonning Common • Reading We are a well ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
Job Title Logistics Coordinator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award-winning manual handling specialists, Pristine Condition, seek a full-time, permanent Logistics Coordinator to join a rapidly expanding business as a result of our continued success.
Candidates will require the following skills:
• Excellent prioritisation, planning, and organisational abilities
• Strong communication skills
• Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Outlook and Excel
Please send C.V. to emily@pristinecondition.com
Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse
Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse Wood Lane Dentistry • Sonning Common • Reading We are a well ... [more]
Award-winning manual handling specialists, Pristine Condition, seek a full-time, permanent ... [more]
Badgemore Primary School, Henley, based in the heart of town seek an enthusiastic and committed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say