Badgemore Primary School, Henley, based in the heart of town seek an enthusiastic and committed Caretaker.

Salary: OCC G4 Scale £15,807 to £16,491 pro rata

Hours: 25 week term time; restricted hours during holiday periods

We are looking for a committed individual with a positive and flexible work ethic to become the permanent caretaker of our vibrant school. Duties will include, but are not limited to:

• general maintenance and DIY

• cleaning, responsibilities and duties related to Health and Safety

• site security

• light gardening

Badgemore Primary School is a small, friendly school in the heart of Henley-on-Thames, set in beautiful grounds.

The hours of work are negotiable but likely to be Monday to Friday 14:00 – 19:00. There will be occasional additional hours required for site opening/closing for lettings and school maintenance activities. Due to this post having access to children candidates will be required to undertake an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check.

An information pack containing a full job description, personal specification and application form can be obtained from Steve Dingle at:

School Office, Badgemore Primary School, Hop Gardens, Henley-on-Thames

Telephone: 01491 575665