Tuesday, 19 December 2017
Job Title Boarding House Matron
Monday to Thursday
We are seeking to recruit an evening Matron to join the boarding staff of this leading independent School for boys.
The role would entail assisting the boarding staff in looking after the boys who are aged from 9 – 13yrs, and to help enhance a warm homely environment. The role would also have responsibility for medical care and monitoring cleanliness and hygiene.
Candidates should submit a letter to the Headmaster, together with a completed application form.
A full job description and application form can be found on the website www.moulsford.com or via the School Office
email: pa.registrar@moulsford.com
Tel: 01491 651438
Closing date: 22nd December 2017.
The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening, including submission of an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate.
Registered Charity No 309643.
MOULSFORD PREP SCHOOL
MOULSFORD-ON-THAMES, OXON OX10 9HR
