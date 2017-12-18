Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
We are a well established private practice and we are currently looking for a full-time person to join our busy but friendly practice Must be a team player with strong relationship building skills, be computer literate and pro-active in the approach to your assigned duties Please send C.V. with covering letter to:mel@woodlanedentistry.co.uk
