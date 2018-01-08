Apprenticeship Administrator

We are an approved national training provider, delivering vocational work-based learning ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
Job Title Administrator
We are an approved national training provider, delivering vocational work-based learning Apprenticeships, based in Pangbourne.
We are looking for a full-time experienced Administrator to join our small but very busy team.
The candidate must be self-motivated, willing to learn new skills and meet the following criteria:
_ The ability to work in a busy environment
_ Current experience of using databases and the Microsoft Office suite of programmes
_ Be extremely organised and methodical with the ability to multi-task and adhere to tight deadlines.
We offer an excellent salary, holiday and Pension package.
Please email C.V.s to Lucy Barnett – lbarnett@tsplearn.co.uk
