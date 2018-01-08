RECEPTIONIST REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE

• Proven secretarial or administrative experience and/or reception experience is essential;

• Strong communications skills - written and verbal;

• Excellent customer service skills;

• IT skills: Word, Excel, Outlook;

• Flexible and adaptable with the ability to prioritise and plan workload;

• A highly organised and professional approach with a keen eye for detail;

• A proactive, hardworking, flexible and efficient personality with a passion for work.

Please send a covering letter and C.V. to Steve at swilkinson1@hotmail.co.uk