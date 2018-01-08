We are an approved national training provider, delivering vocational work-based learning ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
Job Title Receptionist
Location Henley
RECEPTIONIST REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE
• Proven secretarial or administrative experience and/or reception experience is essential;
• Strong communications skills - written and verbal;
• Excellent customer service skills;
• IT skills: Word, Excel, Outlook;
• Flexible and adaptable with the ability to prioritise and plan workload;
• A highly organised and professional approach with a keen eye for detail;
• A proactive, hardworking, flexible and efficient personality with a passion for work.
Please send a covering letter and C.V. to Steve at swilkinson1@hotmail.co.uk
