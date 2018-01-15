Monday, 15 January 2018
Job Title Book Keeper
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Book-keeper
required for the Henley office
A situation has arisen for a bright confident person to fit into an established growing team.
Required to manage Sage Payroll and Accounts, Invoices, Cashflow, End of month reconciliations, HMRC Tax & Quarterly VAT returns, End of Year Accounts.
Previous accountancy experience required, applicant must be able to work on own initiative and be responsible. Flexible part time working hours (minimum by agreement).
Please apply in confidence to Giles Robinson MNAEA (at the Henley Office) sales@robinsonsherston.co.uk 01491 411 911
• Saturdays •
We are an approved national training provider, delivering vocational work-based learning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say