Monday, 15 January 2018

Book-Keeper

Job Title Book Keeper

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Book-keeper

required for the Henley office

A situation has arisen for a bright confident person to fit into an established growing team.

Required to manage Sage Payroll and Accounts, Invoices, Cashflow, End of month reconciliations, HMRC Tax & Quarterly VAT returns, End of Year Accounts.

Previous accountancy experience required, applicant must be able to work on own initiative and be responsible. Flexible part time working hours (minimum by agreement).

Please apply in confidence to Giles Robinson MNAEA (at the Henley Office) sales@robinsonsherston.co.uk 01491 411 911

