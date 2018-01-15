Ecommerce Manager/Entrepreneur Fantastic opportunity for an online, direct-sell marketeer to join a rapidly growing team based in Henley on Thames. Profit share potential up to 3 times annual salary, and share-option scheme after 2 years of service.

You must have 2/3 years of online sales experience, with the skills to budget, plan and implement sales and lead generation campaigns. Ideally you will be conversant with the latest software applications (including Spotify, Oberlo, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, PingFarm, Google, Amazon, Jungle Scout, etc).

After a 6 month induction period, you will recruit the first member of your team, who will assist in research and day-to-day operations. We need total dedication, commitment and a real desire to earn in excess of £80k in 2018...

If you tick most of the boxes above, your starting salary will be between £30-£35k per annum. Please send your cv to c_barklem@hotmail.com