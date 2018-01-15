Monday, 15 January 2018
Job Title Retail Assistsant Manager
Thames Hospice
Retail Assistant Manager
£17,613 per year, pro rata
24 hours per week (3 days) • Permanent
New Thames Hospice Henley shop
Thames Hospice Marlow shop
Thames Hospice is the local charity for people living
with life-limiting illness in East Berkshire and
South Buckinghamshire. A vital part of our work is also
supporting their loved ones.
Closing date for both roles: 9am, 29 January 2018
For more information or to apply,
visit www.thameshospice.org.uk
Charity number. 1108298
