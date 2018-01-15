Monday, 15 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Temporary Learning Support Assistant

Required ASAP

Job Title Learning Support Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames Valley. We are looking to appoint a part time, term time only Learning Support Assistant within Student Services. The successful candidate will provide in-class support at the College. The salary will be from £17,775 to £18,828, pro rata, subject to knowledge, skills and qualifications. The hours will be up to 14 per week.

An application form and job description can be:

·   downloaded from The HENLEY College website www.henleycol.ac.ukvacancies 

·   obtained by emailing Caroline Adamson on cadm@henleycol.ac.uk 

·   requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222

Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form. Applications to be received by Monday January 22nd at 4pm. Interviews will take place on Friday 26th January 2018.

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33