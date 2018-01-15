Temporary Learning Support Assistant

The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames Valley. We are looking to appoint a part time, term time only Learning Support Assistant within Student Services. The successful candidate will provide in-class support at the College. The salary will be from £17,775 to £18,828, pro rata, subject to knowledge, skills and qualifications. The hours will be up to 14 per week.

An application form and job description can be:

· downloaded from The HENLEY College website www.henleycol.ac.ukvacancies

· obtained by emailing Caroline Adamson on cadm@henleycol.ac.uk

· requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222

Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form. Applications to be received by Monday January 22nd at 4pm. Interviews will take place on Friday 26th January 2018.

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.