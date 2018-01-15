Housekeeper

Private Household – Country Estate – Henley on Thames vicinity

Busy household with a young family is looking for an additional housekeeper to maintain large country house to the highest standard. Situated in a picturesque easily accessible village this position would suit someone from a hospitality / armed forces / private household background who wishes to use their skills to create a fantastic, well run home with a super atmosphere.

Your Mission: To keep an organised and cost efficient household, clean and running smoothly, in a friendly and intuitive manner.

Key Tasks: Cleaning the property, Daily cooking and laundry, Assist with childcare and animals, Assist with family life and entertaining , Keep records, work with budgets and stock control.

Key Requirements: Highly organised – systems led – self motivated – with high standards of housekeeping

The successful candidate will be able to organise themselves, be hardworking and flexible ie able to respond to the ever changing needs of a busy young family and be good at prioritising not procrastinating!

Honest, loyal and kind you MUST like children and animals and have lots of common sense and a likeable and easy going personality.

This is a happy household and we want to keep it that way!

Interested candidates should apply with covering letter and CV to manorprivateoffice@gmail.com Full time position with attractive salary