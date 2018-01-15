Bishopswood School jobs

Bishopswood School is a small and successful special school for pupils aged 2 – 16 years who have severe, profound and / or complex learning difficulties, of which an increasing number are on the autistic spectrum. This friendly and supportive school has an inclusive ethos. Please note that Bishopswood is a split site school; it is close to Reading.

After School and Holiday Club Team Leader

We are looking for a motivated and creative individual to lead and co-ordinate our After School and Holiday Clubs for the benefit of our children and young people. This is an exciting opportunity for an applicant who has experience of working with children and/or young people with special needs and who has a proven record of managing a team of people and a budget. We would consider an application for the Holiday Club role only.

21 hours a week throughout the year. Actual salary: £18,622.46 (Full-time equivalent: £32,486)

Learning Support Assistants (LSAs): we have one ‘full time’ post for 30 hours and a part time one (9.00 am – 3.30 pm Tuesday – Fridays for 24 hours) starting as soon as possible. The posts offer interesting and rewarding opportunities for caring, enthusiastic and energetic individuals who ideally have experience of working with children.

Closing date for applications: Thursday 25th January; Interview date: Tuesday 6th February

If you would like to find out more about either role then please ring to discuss or contact the school for an information pack on: telephone 0118 972 4311 or email: office@bishopswoodschool.co.uk

We are also looking for supply teachers, LSAs and Lunchtime Supervisors.

Oxfordshire Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post involves the type of work with children and young people, that requires applicants to undertake a Disclosure and Barring Service Enhanced check.