Housekeeper

Housekeeper – Private Household – Country Estate – Henley on Thames vicinity Busy household with a young family is looking for an additional housekeeper to maintain large country house to the highest standard. Situated in a picturesque easily accessible village this position would suit someone from a hospitality / armed forces / private household background who wishes to use their skills to create a fantastic, well run home with a super atmosphere. Your Mission: To keep an organised and cost efficient household, clean and running smoothly, in a friendly and intuitive manner. Key Tasks: Cleaning the property, Daily cooking and laundry, Assist with childcare and animals, Assist with family life and entertaining , Keep records, work with budgets and stock control. Key Requirements: Highly organised – systems led – self motivated – with high standards of housekeeping The successful candidate will be able to organise themselves, be hardworking and flexible ie able to respond to the ever changing needs of a busy young family and be good at prioritising not procrastinating! Honest, loyal and kind you MUST like children and animals and have lots of common sense and a likeable and easy going personality. This is a happy household and we want to keep it that way! Interested candidates should apply with covering letter and CV to manorprivateoffice@gmail.com Full time position with attractive salary