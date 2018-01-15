Administrator

We are an approved national training provider, delivering vocational work-based learning Apprenticeships, based in Pangbourne. We are looking for a full time experienced Administrator to join our small but very busy team. The candidate must be self-motivated, willing to learn new skills and meet the following criteria: • The ability to work in a busy environment • Current experience of using databases and the Microsoft Office suite of programmes • Be extremely organised and methodical with the ability to multi-task and adhere to tight deadlines. We offer an excellent salary, holiday and Pension package. Please email CVs to Lucy Barnett – lbarnett@tsplearn.co.uk